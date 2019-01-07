Stila

Stila Eye Shadow Set

$45.00 $31.50

Buy Now Review It

Glamour-eyes this holiday season with six show-stopping shades of glow! Includes: Three deluxe Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows – high shimmer sheen, minus the glitter! Three deluxe Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows – dazzling, ultra-sparkle finish. Brand Story Artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 20 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.