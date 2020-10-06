Stila

All Fired Up Glitter And Glow Liquid Glitter Eye Shadow Set

$25.00

Product Description Add starry-eyed sparkle with this deluxe-size trio of Stila's duo-chromatic, long-wearing, lustrous eye glitter eye shadows. Eyes dazzle with sequin-like shine. Three NEW limited edition shades: -Sunset Fire (golden fire opal) -Follow The Sun (sunny golden opal) -Burnished Sienna (burnished opal) There is no need for eyeshadow primer with these deluxe size glitter makeup Brand Story At Stila, artistry meets innovation with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. Stila is known for iconic products such as Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner, Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick and One Step Correct.