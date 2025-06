Cakes Body

Sticky Cakes Triangles™

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cakes Body

Created to embody the calming essence of wild flora, Herbarium Hand Lotion replenishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and revitalized. Scented with a fresh yet exhilarating aroma with a balsamic undertone, this lotion is a soothing treat for your skin, an essential part of your care routine.