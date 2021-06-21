Ring

Stick Up Cam Battery Bundle With Echo Show 5

$184.98 $94.99

This bundle includes Stick up Cam Battery (White) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. Add-on the Mount for Stick Up Cam (sold separately) for ceiling mount. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Stick Up Cams to all your Ring devices in the Ring app. Easily setup Stick Up Cam Battery by inserting the battery pack and connecting to Wi-Fi. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home.