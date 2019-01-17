WithinUs

Stick Pack Container

20 on-the-go stick packs Ultra-Pure Premium-Select Grade Sourced from wild-caught, sustainably sourced fish scales from the South Pacific Superior bioavailability to ensure maximum absorption 95% Protein Promotes healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints Non-GMO Project Verified, Health Canada approved Free from artificial colours, flavours, additives, preservatives, and stabilizers Details withinUs TruMarine™ Collagen stick packs are designed for your convenience. From work to travel and everything between, our on-the-go stick packs make it easy to incorporate TruMarine into your daily routine, wherever your busy life may take you. withinUs TruMarine™ Collagen is an all-natural, premium select grade collagen peptide. Free from artificial colors, flavors, additives, preservatives, and stabilizers, it is simply the highest grade of collagen available. Health Canada approved and Non-GMO Project Verified, our collagen is produced using the scales of wild, sustainably-sourced fish from the deep, pristine waters of the South Pacific. Processed using enzymes, rather than heat or chemicals, withinUs TruMarine™ Collagen is highly bioavailable to ensure maximum absorption. Collagen is the most important structural protein in the body, representing 75% of our skin & 7% of our total body weight. However, from the age of 25, we lose approximately 1% of our collagen each year, which causes our skin to wrinkle, joints to stiffen and bones to weaken. Our ultra-pure TruMarine™ Collagen offers a high concentration of specific amino acids, which have been scientifically proven to help with the formation of collagen within the body. Stir 1-3 stick packs daily into your tea, coffee, smoothie, juice, lemon water, oatmeal or yogurt to: Minimize fine lines and deep wrinkles Repair sun damage Increase skin hydration and suppleness Aid in lean muscle gain Reduce joint pain Strengthen hair and nails Maintain bone health Shipping Next business day processing Priority shipping available