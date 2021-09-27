Nubra

Stick On Bra

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

L398 is a wireless strapless silicone bra that gives you an extra lift and is perfect for plunging necklines. Our PUSH UP PLUNGE bras are perfect for all day, work and play! NuBra focuses on providing bras with the finest and safest materials, and meets international bio-compatibility standard ISO 10993. When you wear a slip dress, a backless evening gown or a backless top, this kind of strapless backless design perfectly solves the problem of exposure of straps. The front clasp makes it possible to adjust bra, to maximize cleavage, which definitely improves your internal confidence and external beauty. Materials: adhesive silicone, PU foam & polyester. Made in the USA of imported fabric. NuBra is intended to be used over and over. With the right care your NuBra should last as long as a regular bra. We do not recommend wearing NuBra for more than eight consecutive hours. Do not wear if you have skin depigmentation problems, or have a family history of skin depigmentation. All skin types are different; discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. With customer-satisfied after-sale service and strict quality check, NuBra focuses on addressing any questions on product quality and providing superior experience to all customers. Should you have any questions about our products, please contact us at any time.