Anastasia Beverly Hills

Stick Blush

$50.00

Get a fresh-faced glow with Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush. Lightweight and ultra-blendable, this cream blush melts into skin for a seamless finish and natural flush of colour. Long-lasting and easy to apply, it can be used to add a sheer hint of colour or built up for more intensity. A built-in brush makes blending easy even on the go, while the flattering selection of shades suits a wide range of skin tones. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush? Lightweight cream blush Buildable coverage Blendable and easy to apply Creates a seamless, second-skin finish Soft focus effect Apply lightly or build up Wear over makeup or on bare skin Built-in brush for effortless blending anytime, anywhere Sleek, rose gold packaging Free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, fragrance and oil Cruelty-free Anastasia Stick Blush gives skin a diffused, soft focus wash of colour, and the comfortable formula lasts all day long. It easily applies over foundation without disturbing the layers underneath, and can also be worn on bare skin for a gentle flush of colour. How do I apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush? Swipe blush directly onto your cheek, then use the brush end to blend upwards towards the hairline. Use small circular movements to blend, and tapping motions to build up colour.