J. Crew

Stevie Ankle Boots In Leather

$248.00 $194.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Sleek and simple, these suede ankle boots have a low (read: walkable!) heel and softly pointed toe. Pair these with your favorite fall midi skirts and straight-leg jeans. This leather was sourced from a tannery that's certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Leather upper and lining. Man-made outsole. Import. Online only. Item BJ867.