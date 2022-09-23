United States
J. Crew
Stevie Ankle Boots In Leather
$248.00$194.50
At J. Crew
Product Details Sleek and simple, these suede ankle boots have a low (read: walkable!) heel and softly pointed toe. Pair these with your favorite fall midi skirts and straight-leg jeans. This leather was sourced from a tannery that's certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Leather upper and lining. Man-made outsole. Import. Online only. Item BJ867.