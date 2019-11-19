Amazon Collection

Sterling Silver Cursive Script Initial “k” Pendant Necklace, 18″

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

The Amazon Curated CollectionDiscover the Amazon Curated Collection of fine and fashion jewelry. The expansive selection of high-quality jewelry featured in the Amazon Curated Collection offers everyday values that range from precious gemstone and diamond pieces to the latest fashion designs.This hand-selected assortment features an array of diamond, gemstone, and precious metal designs that receive a quality inspection, including from Amazon’-s staff graduate gemologist, to ensure they meet Amazon’-s high standards. All diamonds featured in the Amazon Curated Collection are certified by our suppliers to be conflict free, and IGI, GIA, or AGS certifications are provided on white diamonds of .75 carats or larger on all stud earrings, rings, and pendant necklaces.Pieces from the Amazon Curated Collection come packaged in a custom box, making them wonderful gifts. In addition, we offer free one-day shipping within the continental U.S. on items over $500. International shipping options for friends and family overseas are available for an additional fee.The Amazon Curated Collection offers a specialized customer service team that is available seven days a week to answer any product questions before, during or after the purchase. If you’-re not satisfied for any reason, you will receive a full refund and free return shipping within the U.S. if you return your purchase within 30 days.Find a special gift for a loved one or a beautiful piece that complements your personal style with jewelry from the Amazon Curated Collection. About Sterling Silver JewelrySterling Silver History. Experts believe that silver alloy, used today as sterling silver, originated in continental Europe in the 12th century. Pure silver was found to be a soft and easily damageable material. When combined with other metals, most commonly cooper, it produced a tougher material that could be heavily relied on. Throughout the next few centuries, sterling silver was used as currency and for household items. It was often used as silverware and became the material used in a proper table setting between 1840 and 1940 throughout the United States and Europe. Because of this popularity, silver companies began to grow. During this craze, companies began to experiment using sterling silver compositions in jewelry, as it was a material that was easy to mold into intricate designs and gave a luxurious look with its metallic finish. Today, sterling silver is widely used in all kinds of jewelry styles and shines as beautifully as other precious metals, with the benefit of affordable pricing.Sterling Silver Composition. While pure silver can be combined with many different types of metals, sterling silver is created when combining pure silver with copper. Sterling silver jewelry can be composed with different amounts of copper but is most often seen with the .925 stamp, meaning that the composition is of 92.5 percent silver and 7.5 percent copper. This has been found to be a good combination for maintaining the silver's durability without harming its sparkle.Caring for Your Sterling Silver Jewelry. Silver should not come into contact with harsh household chemicals such as bleach, ammonia, or chlorine. To avoid scratches, store silver in a lined jewelry box or pouch, as it is prone to tarnish as it naturally reacts with sulfur or hydrogen sulfide in the air. Cleaning and wearing silver jewelry regularly will prevent this and help maintain its shine. Immediately upon noticing any discoloration, use a gentle polish made specifically for removing tarnish.