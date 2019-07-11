Sterilite® Clearview Latch Underbed Storage Bin Clear With Purple Latch 60qt
$16.98
At Target
Keep yourself organized with the contemporary styling and seven useful sizes of the Sterilite ClearView Latch Box line. The 60 Quart ClearView Latch Wheeled Underbed Box features smooth gliding wheels allowing it to be easily slid out from under a bed . Take advantage of that storage space for keeping wrapping paper, blankets, sweaters, accessories, or extra shoes, out of sight but close at hand. The clear base and lid allow contents to be easily identified from any angle. Color accented latches secure the lid to the base, yet are still easy to unlatch. The indexed lids allow same size storage boxes to stack neatly on top of each other to use vertical storage space efficiently. The 60 Qt and 106 Qt ClearView Latch Boxes use the same lid, allowing both the shallow and deep sizes to be stacked in same footprint. 34 5/8" x 18 3/4" x 7". The overall assembled dimensions of this item are 34 5/8" L x 18 3/4" W x 7" H.