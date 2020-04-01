Sterilite

Sterilite Large Ultra Basket

$24.99 $22.69

Buy Now Review It

Outside Dimensions: 15.88 x 12.88 x 6 Includes 6 Baskets Made in the USA Contoured handles for comfortable transporting Smooth finish is easy to clean Product Description The Large Ultra™ Basket is ideal for organizing countertops, kitchen cabinets, pantries and shelving around the home. Store vegetables in a pantry, supplies in a bathroom or organize cleaning supplies under the sink. The contoured handles allow for comfortable transporting, and the smooth finish is easy to clean. From the Manufacturer Sterilite 16268006 Large Ultra Basket White with Titanium Inserts 6-Pack. The storage baskets can organize a variety of items like CDs, magazines, crafts, office supplies, games, toys, or even fresh vegetables. The contemporary design and range of sizes are perfect for organizing countertops, kitchen cabinets, home office space, and shelving around the home.