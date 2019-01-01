NeilMed

Sterile Saline Piercing Aftercare

No longer a need to create your own saltwater soaks. Save your time and effort and maintain a happy, healthy piercing! NeilMed piercing aftercare fine mist saline spray with a special mist tip is isotonic, drug free, preservative free, no burning or stinging. Sterile saline solution that cleanses minor wounds and scrapes without any burning or stinging. Sprays in any position, including when inverted. Sterile, drug free, and preservative free No burning or stinging Portable, convenient for travel or on-the-go Tamper-proof hygiene sealed (prior to use) Ingredients: USP Grade Water, USP Sodium Chloride (9mg/mL) How To Use: Before use, spray a short stream of NeilCleanse Piercing Aftercare in the air or on intact skin to test stream and to clear nozzle. To dispense, aim nozzle at the affected area and spray from a distance of 2 to 4 inches, or as is comfortable. Cover with clear cap after each use. Watch the following instructional video for cleaning your piercing: How Long Does It Last? Dispersing the spray for four seconds will administer 1ml, so a 177ml can will last just over six months when used twice a day. However, we suspect you would only spray for 2 seconds, meaning the can will last a whole lot longer! Warnings: Do not use on burn injuries. Do not use in body orifices, ear canals, eyes or mouth. Not for injection. For individual use only. Apply as needed. Consult a healthcare professional for continued wound care management and for use on children younger than 2 years of age. Contents under pressure; please do not puncture or incinerate. Keep out of reach of children. Store between 41° F (5° C) & 80° F (27° C) Apologies, but as this is a restricted item, we are only permitted to send two items per transaction and unable to post this overseas. This item is also available for £10 when purchased after any body piercing at Dorchester Aesthetics Centre! Contact us for more information.