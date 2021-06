Dior

Steps 55mm Sunglasses

$455.00 $99.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Tiered styling adds dimensional appeal to stunning Italian-crafted sunglasses in a retro horn-rimmed silhouette. 55mm lens width; 17mm bridge width; 150mm temple length 100% UV protection Nylon lenses Acetate Made in Italy Item #5345631