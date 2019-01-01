Smashbox

Step By Step Contour Stick Trio

£29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

WHAT IT IS: Our contouring products have always been a best-kept secret of beauty insiders. We’ve made it easy to put your best face forward with three shades that mimic perfect lighting: Contour: A darker shade that sculpts by creating shadows . Highlight: A light shade that pulls features forward . Bronze: A transition shade that eliminates harsh lines by blending the contour and highlight shades . The result? To-die-for features—from defined cheekbones to a perfected nose to a sculpted jawline.WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: It’s a cult favorite—reimagined! We’ve heard time and again that pro artists can’t live without our palette of contour powders. Now there’s a new form to love—creamy sticks!