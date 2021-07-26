White by Vera Wang

Stencil Sequin Lightweight Ball Gown Wedding Dress

$1198.00 $244.99

At David's Bridal

Constructed to be super-lightweight and airy, this tulle ball gown wedding dress still features plenty of gorgeous embellishment. The corset-style bodice with boning and bra-cup details and the stencil-sequin-appliqued ball gown skirt are enveloped in a cloud of cascading tulle. Pearl-pink lining lends warmth and just a hint of color to the ivory dress. White by Vera Wang, exclusively at David's Bridal Polyester Chapel train Back zipper; fully lined Dry clean Imported Model is wearing Ivory/Pearl