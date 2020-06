GSI Outdoors

$6.95

No need to worry about breaking the stems of your wine glasses on the hike in when you bring along the GSI Outdoors Stemless Wine Glass. Made from BPA-free co-polyester resin, this lightweight 300 mL vino-holder has a low center of gravity and unique kick-stand ring to prevent spillage, no matter how many bottles you go through.