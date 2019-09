Malin + Goetz

Stem Eau De Parfum

$95.00

Evoking a deconstructed garden, Malin+Goetz's Stem eau de parfum brings to life the quieter facets of floristry that are often overlooked, such as the crispness of freshly cut stems, the aroma of crushed leaves, and the richness of soil. Featuring stalks and florets of hyacinth, dewy muquet, a fresh blend of mandarin leaves, and greens from wild freesia, this fragrance is softened with a trio of modern musk molecules to add radiance and sensuality.