Juice Beauty

Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray

£41.60

Improve skin tone and texture with Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray; a revitalising formula infused with the safest, organic and natural ingredients to promote a smoother, younger-looking complexion. Utilising a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells (Apple, Grape and Lemon) and an organic Resveratrol-rich Grape Seed base, the anti-ageing treatment effectively dissolves dead, dull skin, whilst minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin-brightening Vitamin C is combined with soothing Cucumber and Aloe Extracts to leave you with a rejuvenated, refined visage. Suitable for all skin types. Not tested on animals. Free from parabens, petroleum, phthalates, artificial dyes and synthetic fragrances.