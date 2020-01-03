Juice Beauty

Stem Cellular Anti-wrinkle Eye Treatment

Vegan & Cruelty-Free. Formulated with an organic base of botanical juices instead of added water. A proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and vitamin C infused into certified organic, antioxidant-rich juices works to create a smoother, firmer appearance and improve elasticity, while reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines around the eyes for lasting, advanced age defy results. Juice Beauty's STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment is designed for all skin types and especially beneficial for skin showing the signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage.