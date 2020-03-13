Juice Beauty

Stem Cellular Anti-wrinkle Booster Serum

Vegan & Cruelty-Free. Formulated with an organic base of botanical juices instead of added water. Reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this ultra-light gel serum. Power packed with an optimum dose of our proprietary blend of fruit stem cells infused into a vitamin C, resveratrol-rich grapeseed formula to boost and enhance skin tone and texture. Formulated to maximize the performance of the Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer by preparing the skin to absorb rich antioxidant benefits. Juice Beauty's Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum is ideal for all skin types and especially beneficial for skin showing the signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.