Glycelene

Stem C Mist

$70.00

Description STEM C MIST Uplifting, Brightening, Vitamin infusion WHY WE LOVE IT This luxurious brightening mist is infused with the sensual, Italian Orange Blossom. STEM C MIST is a lavish fruity scent that awakens your senses quickly. Upon misting, a stable form of vitamin C, Stem Cells of Madonna Lilly and the extract of the exotic African Golden Rod Flower brighten the skin while antioxidants such as Brown Seaweed Extract provides protection against UV damage, pollution and cigarette smoke. BENEFITS INCLUDE Instant hydration Powerful antioxidants Reduces skin redness Stress relieving and eases anxiety (Orange Blossom aroma) Reduces hyper-pigmentation Reduces brown spots Provides protection against heavy metals & pollution Hyarolonic Acid-instant hydration and creates a moisture barrier on the skin WHO IS IT FOR Anyone over the age of 18 HOW TO USE Mist AM/PM after shower and throughout the day when needed. Follow with Stem C Serum and Creme. Do not sun bathe with this product as vitamin C can attract the sun.