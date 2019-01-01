Pacifica

Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara

You will fall in love with our long lasting, nourishing, natural mineral mascara Our amazing formula is infused with coconut oil and vitamin B to help nourish each lash as it lengthens, helps strengthen and adds volume Apply for a natural look by day, or layer for more volume with our super plush 100% vegan brush that provides effortless coverage All Pacifica products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free Pacifica color is formulated without: animal testing, animal ingredients, gluten, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, triclosan, and other ingredients you do not want on your skin, (plus all the good ingredients your skin craves)