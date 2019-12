Galvan

Stella Twist-detail Midi Dress

Four strong, confident ladies from across the globe took London by storm with their contemporary evening-wear label, Galvan. The collection combines sleek and minimal silhouettes with impeccable construction. This metallic platinum gold lurex Stella twist-detail midi dress from Galvan features a deep V neck, short wide sleeves and a concealed rear zip fastening.