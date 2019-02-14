Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Matt & Nat

Stella Small Vintage Vegan Leather Crossbody

$135.00$69.97
At Nordstrom Rack
- Dual rolled top handles. Detachable adjustable shoulder strap. Top zip closure. Exterior features logo accent. Interior features wall pocket. Approx. 9.5" H x 9.5" W x 4.5" D. Approx. 7" handle drop, 21.5-25.5" strap drop. Imported
Featured in 1 story
The Best Street Style Trends Are Already On Sale
by Amanda Randone