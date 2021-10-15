Didriksons

Stella Parka, Marlin Blue

Wearing Stella is like a big hug from a warm fluffy quilt. This jacket provides volume and warmth, yet is light and airy at the same time. The outer fabric is recycled polyester. The coat is padded with loose fibre padding for nice volume and warmth, and 75% of the loose fibres are recycled polyester. It has a cosy hood with a high collar, two front pockets and a full-length front zip with protective flap. It has a clever reflective detail inside the sleeve ends that can easily be folded out as needed. Stella features a neat side slit for greater ease of movement. The lining has been dyed using a solution dyeing technique. This technique reduces water, energy and chemical consumption during production. PFC-free water-repellent finish. Designed in Sweden, produced in China.