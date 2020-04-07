swedish stockings

Stella Lurex Socks

$15.00

Swedish Stockings' black Stella socks elicit understated glamour. They're rib-knitted in Italy using Q-Nova® regenerated yarn to align with the label's eco-conscious outlook and woven with ribbons of black Lurex for a tonal shimmer. Slip them on to bring a cheerful spin to day-to-evening looks. Shown here with The Attico Feathered strapless cotton crop top, The Attico Pleated high-rise leather shorts, Gianvito Rossi Crossover-front 70 platform suede sandals, The Attico Feathered and beaded wristlet pouch and Cecilie Bahnsen Emmi sleeveless tiered taffeta dress.