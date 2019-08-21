Stella McCartney

Stella Logo Belt Bag

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This pink Stella McCartney mini faux leather belt bag is expertly crafted in Italy, featuring a zip fastening, internal compartments, a contrasting red detachable and adjustable belt strap with embroidered branding and is embellished with gold-toned metal hardware and perforated branding at the front. With this Stella McCartney clutch bag, you can go hands-free in style. Now you can look fab with your hands occupied by phone and child, or simply just when you’re double parked (it’s fair to say, we know both sides of the Brown’s demographic pretty well).