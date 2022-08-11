Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Stella Linen Dress
£98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Sleeveless Voluminous A-line Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
Reformation
Gavina Linen Dress
BUY
£218.00
Reformation
Free People
Cece Mini
BUY
£52.00
Free People
Reformation
Stella Linen Dress
BUY
£98.00
Reformation
More from Reformation
Reformation
Vera Linen Two Piece
BUY
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cleo Linen Two Piece
BUY
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Gavina Linen Dress
BUY
£218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Stella Linen Dress
BUY
£98.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Endless Summer | Free People
Vintage Summer Midi Dress
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Toast
Patch Pocket Poplin Dress
BUY
£245.01
Toast
COS
Sleeveless Voluminous A-line Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
RIXO
Jordyn Halterneck Crepe Midi Dress
BUY
£495.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted