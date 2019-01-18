Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Rebecca Minkoff
Stella Leather Tote
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Contrast-painted edges accentuate the clean, modern lines of a spacious leather tote that's an around-town essential."/
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
'jace' Leather Tote
$298.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Graf Lantz
Frankie Tote Granite
$425.00
from
Graf Lantz
BUY
DETAILS
Ann Taylor
Shimmer Canvas Tote
$128.00
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Ela
Scandi Tote
$598.00
from
Ela
BUY
More from Rebecca Minkoff
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Jody Convertible Leather Hobo Bag
C$476.66
C$314.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Padded Strap Flip Flops
$78.00
$54.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Tote Backpack
$178.00
$69.30
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Charming Powers Battery Bank
$70.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted