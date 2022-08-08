Stella Grace

Stella Grace Lab-created Sapphire And 1/10 Carat T.w. Diamond Engagement Ring In 10k White Gold

$950.00 $304.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

This 10k white gold engagement ring features a beautiful twist design with a lab-created sapphire center stone and shimmering diamonds. Ring Details: Width: .23 in. Metal: 10k white gold Stone Details: Stone type: lab-created sapphire Total weight: 1 ct. Cut: round Setting: prong Diamond Details: Total weight: 1/10 ct. Cut: round Color grade: G-I Clarity: I1-I2 Setting: prong Image(s) may be enlarged to show detail. Diamond weights are approximate. Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 ct. Some diamonds have fewer than 17 facets. Promotional offers available online at Kohls.com may vary from those offered in Kohl's stores.