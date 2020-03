Velvet

Stella Fleece Sweatshirt

£165.00 £115.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

Supremely soft and cozy, the Stella sweatshirt from beloved label Velvet brings modern color-blocking to your off-duty edit. Made in the USA from modal and cotton-blend Luxe Fleece, the design comes in "Night" navy blue and "Coconut" off white tones. Wear yours with trackpants for a look of athleisure luxe.