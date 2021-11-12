Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Workhorse Jewelry
Stella Diamond Ring
$558.00
$418.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Stella Diamond Ring
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Mini Alidia Ring
BUY
$29.90
$44.00
Nordstrom
Bohomoon
Solstice Ring
BUY
£26.00
Bohomoon
Nordic Muse
Waterproof Croissant Ring
BUY
£19.80
£22.00
Trouva
Eternal Sparkles
Crystal Stone Horseshoe Ring
BUY
$16.99
$22.00
Amazon
More from Workhorse Jewelry
Workhorse Jewelry
Pleiade Cuff In Turquoise
BUY
$450.00
Workhorse Jewelry
Workhorse Jewelry
Paulina Mismatched Studs
BUY
$128.00
Workhorse Jewelry
More from Rings
Workhorse Jewelry
Stella Diamond Ring
BUY
$418.50
$558.00
Free People
AMetalStory
Solid Gold Twist Ring
BUY
$20.99
Etsy
Mondo Mondo
Felt Stone-embellished Ring
BUY
$90.00
Farfetch
SapphireDesignStudio
Prevail - Star Wars Inspired Ring
BUY
$478.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted