Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Nordstrom
Stella Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
$149.00
$55.87
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stella Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Elsewhere Tie Crossbody Tote In Leather
$148.00
$65.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Samantha Pleet
Eclipse Bag
£136.20
£68.10
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Shrimps
Huckleberry Yellow Silver Bag
£473.36
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Céline
Large Cartable Pillow Bag
£1300.91
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
The Denim Leggings
£55.00
£22.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
The Denim Leggings
$55.00
$32.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
6-pack No-show Liner Socks
$25.00
$10.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
The Denim Leggings
$55.00
$32.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Top Handle
Madewell
The Elsewhere Tie Crossbody Tote In Leather
$148.00
$65.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Samantha Pleet
Eclipse Bag
£136.20
£68.10
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Shrimps
Huckleberry Yellow Silver Bag
£473.36
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Céline
Large Cartable Pillow Bag
£1300.91
from
The RealReal
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted