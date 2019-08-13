Novogratz Collection

Stella Bar Cart, Brass Finish, Leather

$149.99 $123.85

Buy Now Review It

Home entertaining just got a lot easier with the vintage styling and functionality of the Novogratz Stella bar cart. The party is wherever you want it to be with the versatility of this modern cart. Easily maneuverable thanks to lockable casters, The Stella is the perfect accessory to house your barware, serving pieces and entertaining accessories. Featuring a stylish Brass Finish, brown leather wrapped handles, an antique mirror lower tier and a clear glass upper tier, this cart brings a touch of warmth to any room and makes a beautiful accent When not in use. Perfect for small spaces, The Novogratz Stella Bart cart brings the right combination of vintage charm and functional style for the modern household. robert and Cortney Novogratz - designers and parents of 7 - have always dreamt of creating the boutique experience for the modern family. For over 25 years, The husband and wife Duo have been designing and developing spaces around the world. The Novogratzes' Love of design, art, and architecture have driven their careers.