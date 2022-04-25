Beachcrest Home

Stehouse Tall 2 Door Accent Cabinet

$390.00 $273.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Add valuable storage to any room with the 2 door storage cabinet. The 2 doors conceal 2 shelves, 1 adjustable, to store away and organize just about anything! This versatile piece can be used in your living room to store away extra throws and pillows, or use in your home office as a trendy printer stand and organize extra office supplies. The cabinet can also be used as a stylish coffee bar or bar cabinet. A wall anchor kit is included to secure the cabinet to the wall and prevent tipping injuries. The storage cabinet ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening.