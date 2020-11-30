United States
Better Homes & Gardens
Steele Coffee Table With Spacious Lower Shelf
$95.64$63.00
At Walmart
Add storage and style to your space with the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Coffee Table. This contemporary unit is a striking combination of style and function that blends remarkably well with a wide variety of different interior decor styles. The open shelf coffee table has a sturdy wood build and a rich espresso finish. Its clean lines enhance its understated elegance. The espresso coffee table has a broad surface for holding multiple display items; a spacious open lower shelf provides ample storage space for additional items. The unit pairs easily with most contemporary furnishings, as well as coordinating pieces from the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Collection. Some assembly is required before use; additional Better Homes & Gardens Steele Collection pieces are sold separately.