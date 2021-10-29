Frisco

Steel-framed Elevated Dog Bed

$23.99 $21.79

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed gives your dog the perfect rest he’s earned after a long walk, a day of play or just quality time with the family. It features a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame and a durable, PVC-coated fabric sleeping surface made to last. The tight, breathable fabric provides an added level of comfort and support that also keeps your dog cool and won't sag after extended use. Skid resistant feet provide extra stability during movement, making this ultra comfortable bed ideal for use on various surfaces, indoors or outside. It’s easy to assemble and just as easy to clean, with surfaces that don’t cling to dirt and grime. Give your four-legged family member the bed he deserves with Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed.