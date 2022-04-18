mDesign

Steel Frame/wood Top Horizontal Dresser

$77.99 $67.99

Buy Now Review It

5 DRAWER BINS: Features 5 removable drawers; Keep clutter under control by storing all of your clothing and accessories in one convenient place; Store and organize clothes, onesies, socks, bibs, burp cloths, diapers, blankets, and more; The horizontal design fits easily in many locations throughout the home; Use as a dresser and keep lamps, a night light, diaper warmers, photo frames, toys and more; Mix & match with other mDesign storage organizers for endless organizational possibilities STYLISH SMART STORAGE: This furniture stand boasts a lightweight design to easily fit into smaller spaces while still providing plenty of storage space; Wood top provides a hard surface to place lamps, picture books, decor, and more; The generously sized removable drawers have an easy pull handle to make opening and closing simple; Plastic feet will not scratch flooring, and they are adjustable for uneven surfaces FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: Create coordinated organization in any room of the house; Great for babies, children, and pre-teens; Use anywhere in your child's bedroom, nursery, or playroom where you want to add a little style and extra storage; This easy-to-use chest of drawers can be used in multiple rooms throughout the home; Great for closets, bedrooms, nurseries, playrooms, and more; Ideal for small spaces such as apartments, condos, and town houses QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of breathable non-woven synthetic fabric; Strong steel frame and durable MDF wood top; Plastic feet protect floors; Hardware is included for hassle-free installation; EASY CARE - Clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 11.42" x 39.37" x 21.65" high