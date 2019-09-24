Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Salt

Steel 3-tier Pole Shower Caddy

$29.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The SALT Steel 3-Tier Pole Shower Caddy is the perfect solution for small spaces and messy tubs. The stylish, smart design includes holders for razors or toothbrushes, towel bar, and convenient opening to store bottles upside down.
Featured in 1 story
12 Shower Caddies For Your Dorm Bathroom Needs
by Karina Hoshikawa