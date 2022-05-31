L'Oréal Professionnel

Steampod 3.0

A versatile styling tool that uses the combination of steam and heat to style hair. For softer, lovelier hair and longer-lasting styles, there’s the L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0. You’re reading that name correctly: this is the third version of L’Oréal’s steam-powered hair styler, and it’s a winner. This iteration is lighter, slimmer and easier to use, with a long swivel cord. You’ll be straightening and adding waves to your hair in minutes. Why will I love the L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0? Styler which uses heat and steam to style the hair Ideal for straightening hair or creating waves 91% less damage* Controls frizz Easy and fast to use Soft, natural finish 2.5 metre rotating cord Water tank integrated into handle Thinner and lighter than previous model Who is the L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 best for? The thing here is that the Steampod styles really quickly (thanks to, you know, the steam) and with less damage to your hair. If you’re a regular heat styler and you’d like your hair to look and feel its best, this is one to try. It’s best used for straightening and waving - if you’re looking for tight curls, this isn’t your best bet. How should I use the L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0? First: fill the water tank with demineralised water (you can get this at supermarkets and hardware stores). Then, clip the tank back into the handle of the styler, and turn it on. You can choose your temperature between 180-210 degrees Celsius. Apply a heat protectant. From there, section your hair out and start styling. You’ll want to use small sections to ensure each piece gets the best contact with the styler. Move slowly, and make sure the arrow on the Steampod is pointing down, so your hair gets detangled as the comb moves through. Work through each section carefully, creating either a sleek smooth look or some lush waves depending on your mood, and keep styling until you’re all set. Finish with hairspray and a wink. You look kind of amazing, right? What else do I need to know about the L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0? You must use demineralised water with your Steampod - tap water can mess with the internal mechanisms of the styler, and will void its manufacturer’s warranty. Good news: demineralised water is available at the supermarket and at hardware stores. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay. *instrumental test after 15 applications, compared to Steampod 3.0 without steam and comb.