Made in USA. Quality Guaranteed. Crafted with care in NYC, each purchase of a non-medical rag & bone mask helps us donate to those most affected by COVID-19. We are keeping our production of these masks in the United States in order to support the manufacturing partners who have supported us throughout our 18 years in business. As a result, our production capacity is limited and we will be re-stocking only periodically. Masks are made from upcycled rag & bone ready-to-wear fabrications. Our Pricing and Philanthropy: The cost to produce and deliver a single mask is approximately $21.00. Each individual mask purchase allows us to donate $5.00 to City Harvest and those most affected by COVID-19 while reinvesting the remainder of proceeds to support local workers and the continued manufacturing of non-medical masks. You can also support City Harvest. COVID-19 FAQ Read about how we are ensuring the safety of our employees Here. Style: WAW20PM086MA86