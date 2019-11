Dubost Laguiole

A 19th-century shepherd's tool crafted in a French village inspired the iconic design of the now famous Jean Dubost Laguiole steak knife. Made of thick, heavy-gauge stainless steel with micro-serrated blades for effortless slicing, these knives are hand polished and finished for exceptional comfort and balance in hand. The set of six comes with a wooden tray for safe storage.