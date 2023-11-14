Lululemon

Steady State Half Zip

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

These products are fan favorites for a reason! Available exclusively online, this trio is the complete kit for a holistic approach to more sustainable hair health. Always plant-based, these products feature a combination of clinically-tested, vegan phyto-actives that support a healthy and balanced follicular ecosystem while soothing the scalp and revitalizing hair roots. You'll be left feeling refreshed, revived, and re-centered. Kit includes: