United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lululemon
Steady State Half Zip
$128.00
At Lululemon
These products are fan favorites for a reason! Available exclusively online, this trio is the complete kit for a holistic approach to more sustainable hair health. Always plant-based, these products feature a combination of clinically-tested, vegan phyto-actives that support a healthy and balanced follicular ecosystem while soothing the scalp and revitalizing hair roots. You'll be left feeling refreshed, revived, and re-centered. Kit includes: