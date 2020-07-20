Polaroid

Staysafe2 Face Shield

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

One size fits all Comfortable, light, transparent and suitable for professional and continuous use Can be worn comfortably over eyeglasses with approx. 1.57" (4cm) distance from your face Optical grade, high clarity lens Certified device of Individual Professional Protection European Certification EN 166 3 F CE (can also be used in the medical and sanitary field) Curvature of the visor reduces the possibility of creating moisture and fogging