Soko Glam

Staycation Essentials Set ($80 Value)

$40.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Transport your skin care routine with this 14-piece set that comes with an exclusive zippered Soko Glam branded pouch. This set is a great introduction to a full K-beauty 10-step routine, full of tried-and-true beauty cabinet staples that deliver glowing results. In addition to deluxe sized products, you’ll receive a full size Acwell UV Cut SPF 50+PA++++ Waterproof Sun Cream to keep skin protected, and two full size single sheet masks from best-selling brands Mediheal and Dewytree to hydrate and soothe.