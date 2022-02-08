Urban Decay Cosmetics

Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation

$39.00

Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation is a vegan, buildable medium coverage liquid foundation with a matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Features 50 shades designed with 9 shade intensities, 3 mastertones, and 7 undertones in mind. This waterproof longwear foundation feels like a second skin, thanks to a breathable, flexible formula that moves with you (all day and all night, up to 24 hours!) Coverage: Medium Finish: Matte Formulation: Liquid Benefits Stay-true color minimizes the appearance of pores. Paraben-free Vegan Cruelty-free