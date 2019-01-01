Estée Lauder

Stay-in-place Flawless Wear Concealer Spf 10

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Looks flawless. Lasts 15-hours. Feels comfortable, never dry. Stays seamless, without creasing. The lightweight creme formula creates the perfected look of flawless skin and lasts all day. Transfer-resistant, color-true, with medium buildable coverage that won't slip, slide or melt away. Luminous finish. Infused with minerals and emollients to condition skin and make blending easy. Oil-free. Water, perspiration and humidity-resistant.