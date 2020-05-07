SNS

Stay Home Tee

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At SNEAKERSNSTUFF

Here at SNS we care about our customers, staff, and community. To help raise awareness of the current times we find ourselves in we have produced a new t-shirt were we will donate all the proceeds of the sale to charity. The Stay Home tee was produced with the message we are all abiding by to do our best and help organizations, as well as essential workers, do their jobs while staying healthy. We look at the ones creating a positive impact all over the world. We have a strong respect for all these groups and individuals and we want to encourage and support the messaging of staying home. - SNS Stay Home Tee Nvy - Short sleeves - Chest and back print - 100% cotton