Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Uz
Eye Opening Liner White
$16.00
from
Uz
BUY
Haus Laboratories
Liquid Eye-lie-ner
$20.00
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liner 400 Black .034 Fl Oz
$7.39
from
Target
BUY
Stila
Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
$15.40
from
Stila
BUY
More from Stila
Stila
Liquid Eye Shadow Vault- All Eyes On You
$195.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Stila
Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
£24.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
With Flying Colors Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set
£42.00
£29.40
from
Stila
BUY
More from Makeup
ILIA Beauty
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
$46.00
from
Credo
BUY
Uz
Eye Opening Liner White
$16.00
from
Uz
BUY
promoted
Bobbi Brown
Get Glossy Travel Size Lip Gloss Set
$35.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
COVERGIRL
Outlast All-day Lip Color Custom Reds, Your Classic Red
$10.49
$7.64
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted