Stila

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

$22.00

Details Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner glides on with ease, won't smudge or run, and stays in place until you say when! Benefits Stila's award-winning waterproof liquid eyeliner Fine marker-like tip offers precise application for everyone from novices to pros and results in beautifully defined eyes that will leave a lasting impression Perfect to draw from thin, precise lines, to thick, dramatic strokes Glides on with ease, dries quickly and won't smudge or run, day-into-night Lasts all day long! Features Iconic felt-tip liquid eyeliner creates the perfect line, every time Waterproof and easy-to-use Long-wearing with no feathering or running Ophthalmologist tested - safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers